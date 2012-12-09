* Wanxiang offers about $260 mln for A123
* Wanxiang beats Johnson Controls/NEC Corp joint bid
* Chinese companies have launched $51.3bln worth of outbound
deals in 2012
* Sale must be approved by Delaware Bankruptcy Court,
hearing on Tuesday
By Tom Hals
WILMINGTON, Del., Dec 8 China's largest maker of
auto parts won a politically sensitive auction for A123 Systems
Inc, a bankrupt maker of batteries for electric cars
that was funded partly with U.S. government money, A123's
investment banker said on Saturday.
Timothy Pohl of Lazard Freres said Wanxiang Group Corp's bid
of about $260 million topped a joint bid from Johnson Controls
Inc of Milwaukee and Japan's NEC Corp for the
maker of lithium-ion batteries.
Siemens AG of Germany had also qualified to bid,
according to two people familiar with the auction, who asked not
to be identified. The auction began on Thursday.
Chinese companies have launched $51.3 billion worth of
outbound deals this year, making it Asia's second-biggest
spender on overseas acquisitions behind Japan, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
While state-owned oil giants continue to dominate outbound
deals, recently Chinese companies have targeted deals aimed at
securing technology know-how. That shift is supported by China's
five-year development plan that puts emphasis on industries such
as high-end manufacturing equipment.
Earlier this year, Shandong Heavy Industry Group agreed to
buy a quarter stake in Germany's Kion Group, giving
China access to industrial technology from the world's number
two fork lift truck maker.
Before that, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group agreed to
buy a majority stake in privately held German machinery
manufacturer Schwing, while Sany Heavy Industry
bought rival Putzmeister in a 360 million euro ($472 million)
deal.
Wanxiang, one of the largest non-government-owned companies
in China, has annual revenue of more than $13 billion and
supplies auto parts to many of China's largest automakers.
POLITICAL BACKLASH
News of Wanxiang's winning bid comes only a day after the
Canadian government approved a controversial deal allowing
China's state-owned oil company CNOOC to buy energy
company Nexen Inc for $15.1 billion..
Wanxiang's approach for A123 had stirred a political storm
and one U.S. politician was quick to warn about A123 and its
sensitive, U.S. taxpayer-financed technology falling into the
hands of a Chinese company.
"Given the thin line between Wanxiang and the Chinese
government, I am concerned about the government of China having
access to sensitive technologies being used by our military
forces," said a statement from Congressman Bill Huizenga, a
Republican from Michigan where A123 has plants.
The sale did not include parts of A123's business that works
with the U.S. Defense Department, a source close to the deal
said. That portion of the company went to another bidder, which
the source did not identify.
The sale must be approved by Delaware Bankruptcy Court judge
Kevin Carey at a hearing scheduled for Tuesday.
Opposition to the deal will likely focus on the Committee on
Foreign Investment in the United States, which would need to
approve the sale to Wanxiang.
U.S. politicians and retired military leaders have already
pressed the government panel to reject Wanxiang.
Separately, the U.S. government has also said it must give
its consent before its $249 million grant to A123 can be
transferred to a new owner. The battery maker can still draw
$120 million under various government grants, according to court
records.
It was unclear if the grant would be transferred to
Wanxiang.
A123, whose customers include Fisker Automotive, General
Motors Co, BMW and the U.S. military, received
the U.S. government grant as part of a program to promote clean
energy.
Wanxiang has had its eyes on A123 for a while. The Chinese
company struck a $465 million investment deal meant to save A123
from bankruptcy earlier this year. That agreement fell apart
after A123 failed to meet certain criteria, according to court
documents.
The Chinese company is no stranger to investing in the
United States.
Wanxiang generates about $1 billion in revenue in the United
States by supplying parts to GM and Ford Motor Co and has
bought or invested in more than 20 U.S. companies, many of them
in bankruptcy, said a congressional report.
Those past investments could help Wanxiang get approval to
buy A123, but the deal will be closely scrutinized because it
involves advanced technology, said Andrew Szamosszegi, who wrote
the report for the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review
Commission.
A123 filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October.
The money from the auction will go toward paying off A123's
creditors. The company listed liabilities of $376 million when
it filed for bankruptcy.