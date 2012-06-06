DETROIT, June 6 Lithium-ion battery maker A123
Systems Inc plans to hire up to 400 people over the next several
months in response to increased business in its commercial
transportation and grid operations.
The new jobs will be at A123's two Michigan factories in
Livonia and Romulus. The company plans to hire about 100 workers
a month, spokesman Dan Borgasano said.
In Livonia, A123 makes prismatic cells used in its
lithium-ion batteries, typically for vehicles. Now the company
is seeing demand for "prismatic-based systems" among commercial
transportation and power-grid customers, Borgasano said.
Shares of A123 were up 1 percent at $1 in morning trading.
The company has contracts to make batteries for Fisker
Automotive, General Motors Co and BMW.
The announcement comes even as A123 told U.S. securities
regulators last month that there was "substantial doubt" about
its viability because it expects to burn through cash and report
steep losses over the next several quarters.
The losses stem from A123's recall of defective batteries
built at the Livonia plant. The flaw came to light earlier this
year when a Fisker Karma plug-in hybrid with an A123 battery
failed during a test by Consumer Reports magazine.
The repairs will cost nearly $67 million and force A123 to
rebuild its inventory. The company also makes batteries for the
BMW hybrid 3- and 5-Series cars and GM's all-electric Chevy
Spark, which is due in 2013.