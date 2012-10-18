* Wanxiang seeks to replace Johnson Controls as "stalking
horse"
* Judge to select lead bidder Oct. 30
* Wanxiang seeks to slow down auction process
By Tom Hals
WILMINGTON, Del., Oct 18 A lawyer for Chinese
auto parts maker Wanxiang Group Corp said on Thursday it plans
to make a superior bid for the battery business of A123 Systems
than what a U.S. company has offered.
Wanxiang intends to bid at the auction for A123, which filed
for bankruptcy earlier this week, Bojan Guzina said at a court
hearing in Delaware. The Chinese company also plans to fight
Johnson Controls Inc for the role of initial bidder for
A123, the attorney said.
A123, a maker of lithium-ion batteries used in hybrid and
electric vehicles, declared bankruptcy amid a backdrop of
quality-control problems and a disappointing market for electric
vehicles. The company had won a $249 million U.S. government
grant in 2009.
Wanxiang has been pursuing A123 for months. The bankruptcy
came after a $465 million rescue deal by the Chinese company
unraveled after the U.S. battery maker was unable to meet some
conditions of the agreement.
"My client feels it has been left at the altar a couple of
times," Guzina, a lawyer for law firm Sidley Austin, which
represents Wanxiang, said in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in
Wilmington.
A123 entered bankruptcy with an agreement to sell its
automotive operations, including two factories in Michigan, to
Milwaukee-based Johnson Controls for $125 million.
But that deal is subject to a court-supervised auction, and
Wanxiang plans to contest Johnson Controls as the initial bidder
-- or "stalking horse" -- in the sale process. Funds raised in
the auction will go to repaying A123's creditors.
"We believe our stalking horse proposal will be materially
better than Johnson Controls'," Guzina said.
A spokesman for Johnson Controls did not immediately respond
to a request for comment.
Judge Kevin Carey, who welcomed competitive bidding for
A123, is scheduled to rule on the initial bidder on Oct. 30.
"It's nice that the debtor has become the popular girl at
the dance with at least two bidders, maybe more," he said.
A123 also has attracted bidders for its non-automotive
operations, which includes grid storage batteries.
Wanxiang must receive approval from the Committee on Foreign
Investment in the United States and the government of China to
acquire A123. The Chinese company will submit its proposals next
week, Guzina said.
The A123 bankruptcy has quickly became politicized with less
than four weeks before the U.S. presidential election.
Republican candidate Mitt Romney said the government grant
awarded to A123 was an example of the Obama administration
"gambling away billions of taxpayer dollars."
The White House has allotted about $90 billion for various
clean-energy programs as part of its economic stimulus plans.
Obama campaign spokesman Adam Fletcher said this week that
the investments helped to more than double renewable energy
production from wind and solar, "creating good-paying jobs and
bringing manufacturing back to our shores."
Wanxiang arrived in court armed with its own proposed
bankruptcy loan, known as a debtor-in-possession (DIP) loan, to
counter the financing Johnson Controls arranged with A123. Carey
approved on an interim basis the Johnson Controls loan after
concessions were made to bring it in line with Wanxiang's
proposal.
DIP loans often place stringent requirements on a bankrupt
company, such as ordering asset auctions on tight deadlines. The
loans give a lender influence over the outcome of a case.
Guzina said Wanxiang would seek to replace the Johnson
Controls DIP loan at the Oct. 30 hearing, when A123 will also
seek final approval for its bankruptcy finance.
The attorney also said Wanxiang wants to extend the bidding
period for the battery maker's business closer to the end of the
year, compared to A123's proposed auction on Nov. 19. Given the
time it needs for approvals, Wanxiang has an interest in slowing
down the bidding process.
The case is A123 Systems Inc, Delaware Bankruptcy Court, No.
12-12859.