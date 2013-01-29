Jan 29 China's largest auto parts maker won U.S.
government approval to buy A123 Systems Inc, a
bankrupt maker of electric car batteries that was funded with
U.S. government money, a source familiar with the situation said
on Tuesday.
A U.S. government committee on foreign investment approved
the sale of the lithium-ion battery maker to Wanxiang Group,
according to the source, who asked not to be identified because
they were not authorized to speak publicly.
A123 filed for bankruptcy last year and was sold at an
auction supervised by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.
Some members of the U.S. Congress said that the sale to Wanxiang
would transfer sensitive technology to China and urged the
foreign investment committee to block it.