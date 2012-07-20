UPDATE 7-Oil slides as rising U.S. crude, gasoline inventories surprise
* Row with Qatar could weaken OPEC output cut pledges (Updates to New York, changes dateline, byline, updates throughout, updates bullets, changes prices, adds quotes)
July 20 Lithium-ion battery maker A123 Systems Inc said it will supply a 2 megawatt grid energy storage system to China's Ray Power Systems Co Ltd.
A123 Systems, which announced a 'going concern' warning in May, said China represents a large market opportunity for its energy storage technology.
On Thursday, the company said it signed a deal with BAE Systems Plc to supply lithium ion battery packs.
Shares of the company rose 23 percent to 85 cents in morning trade on the Nasdaq.
* European bank shares rise after Santander rescues rival Popular