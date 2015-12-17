WELLINGTON Dec 18 New Zealand's a2 Milk Company
Ltd upgraded its full-year earnings guidance on Friday
on the back of strong sales of its infant formula in Australia
and China, sending its shares soaring 27 percent to a record
high.
In its second earnings upgrade in as many months, a2 Milk
forecast group revenue in the range of NZ$300 ($200.67 million)
to $315 million for the 2016 financial year. Group operating
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation
were pegged in a range of NZ$33 million to NZ$37 million for the
2016 financial year.
"It was a pretty hefty upgrade and it's all flowing off that
a2 premium baby formula," said Christchurch-based Hamilton
Hindin Greene Broker Grant Williamson.
The company's stock, which has lifted 146 percent so far
this year, was trading at NZ$1.40 in midday trade.
A2 Milk's announcement comes as Australian suppliers
struggle to keep up with demand, with reports that Australian
produce is being sold at mark-ups as high as 500 percent
following previous safety scandals in China over adulterated
baby formula.
"The company experienced a significant uplift in sales of
infant formula in the month of November, exceeding the sales
projected at the time of the previous forecast," a2 Milk said in
a statement.
In an upgrade just a month ago, a2 had forecast group
revenue of NZ$285 million and group operating EBITDA of NZ$22
million in the 2016 financial year.
Managing Director & CEO Geoffrey Babidge pointed to
Australia, where the infant formula market is "rapidly evolving
and experiencing significant growth".
Babidge said the company increased the supply of its A2
infant formula to customers but continued to experience a run on
its stocks in Australia.
Williamson estimated that about 50 percent of supermarket
sales of baby formula in Australia were being exported onward to
China.
A2 Milk currently operates in Australia, New Zealand, the
UK, the United States and China.
(Reporting by Rebecca Howard; Editing by Stephen Coates)