MILAN, March 1 Swiss energy firm Alpiq
has given up trying to sell a 5 percent stake in
Italian regional utility A2A due to adverse market
conditions, sources close to the matter said on Thursday.
Earlier on Thursday traders had said Alpiq was selling its 5
percent stake in A2A through an accelerated book building
process to raise cash.
"The whole block has been pulled because of market
conditions," one of the sources said.
A Milan fund manager said Swiss bank UBS was
seeking to place the stake at a price of around 0.718 euros but
was having trouble placing the stake with clients at that price.
Shares in A2A, which had fallen to a low of 0.705 euros in
morning trade, were down 3.5 percent at 1240 GMT at 0.728 euros.
In June 2010 A2A sold the whole of its stake in Alpiq.
(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by
Will Waterman)