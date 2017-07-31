A2A has broadband agreements with Telecom Italia and Open Fiber for Milan

MILAN, July 31 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest regional utility A2A has agreements with Telecom Italia and Open Fiber for the roll out of the two companies' ultrafast broadband networks in Milan, the A2A chief executive said on Monday.

Open Fiber, controlled by utility Enel and state lender CDP, and Telecom Italia (TIM) are building separate fast internet networks across Italy.

In April sources said TIM had signed an accord with A2A to use its pipe infrastructure to help it lay its fiber-optic network in Italy's financial capital.

"We have also discussed with Open Fiber possible areas of cooperation in the Lombardy region where we can support the growth and laying of fiber," Luca Valerio Camerano said on a conference call.

A2A is controlled by the cities of Milan and Brescia. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Giancarlo Navach)