MILAN, Sept 19 A2A, Italy's biggest regional utility, said on Wednesday its management board had approved a programme for issuing bonds worth up to 2 billion euros.

The Euro Medium Term Note Programme is part of the utility's strategy to extend the average duration of its debt and keep the financial flexibility to support its credit rating.

The bonds to be issued will be placed with institutional investors, A2A said.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)