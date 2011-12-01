MILAN Dec 1 Italian regional utility A2A
, which leads the groups of core Italian investors in
Edison, said it had agreed with France's EDF to extend
a shareholder pact to Dec 30, delaying the restructuring of
Italy's second largest producer.
The shareholder pact between the French electricity giant
and Italian investors represented by investment vehicle
Delmi over the governance of Edison expired on Wednesday,
leaving options open over the restructuring of the Italian
utility.
"In light of the significant progress made on the
negotiations, A2A, Delmi and EDF have agreed to postpone to Dec.
30, 2001 the term of the shareholders' agreement regarding
Transalpina di Energia and Edison," A2A said in a statement on
Thursday.
The two sides reached a broad agreement in October that
would give the French state-owned power group full control of
debt-laden Edison after months of fruitless negotiations.
"Each of Delmi and EDF retains the right to give notice of
termination of the shareholders' agreement at any time prior to
such date," A2A's statement said.
"Such a notice of termination would result starting on Dec
30, 2011 in the procedure for the termination of Transalpina di
Energia through the auction of the Edison shares held by
Transalpina di Energia."
