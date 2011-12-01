MILAN Dec 1 Italian regional utility A2A , which leads the groups of core Italian investors in Edison, said it had agreed with France's EDF to extend a shareholder pact to Dec 30, delaying the restructuring of Italy's second largest producer.

The shareholder pact between the French electricity giant and Italian investors represented by investment vehicle Delmi over the governance of Edison expired on Wednesday, leaving options open over the restructuring of the Italian utility.

"In light of the significant progress made on the negotiations, A2A, Delmi and EDF have agreed to postpone to Dec. 30, 2001 the term of the shareholders' agreement regarding Transalpina di Energia and Edison," A2A said in a statement on Thursday.

The two sides reached a broad agreement in October that would give the French state-owned power group full control of debt-laden Edison after months of fruitless negotiations.

"Each of Delmi and EDF retains the right to give notice of termination of the shareholders' agreement at any time prior to such date," A2A's statement said.

"Such a notice of termination would result starting on Dec 30, 2011 in the procedure for the termination of Transalpina di Energia through the auction of the Edison shares held by Transalpina di Energia." (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)