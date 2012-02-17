MILAN Feb 17 Italian regional utility A2A has named Giuseppe Sala as chairman of its management board, replacing Giuliano Zuccoli, who died earlier in February judt days after he resigned.

In a statement, A2A said Sala, head of Milan's Expo 2015 universal exposition and A2A managing director, will keep the role until the end of May, when shareholders meet to renew the board. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni; Editing by Will Waterman)