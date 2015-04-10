* A2A talking to several potential allies

* Plans to slash 40 percent of generation capacity

* To double dividend by end of 2015-2019 plan (Recasts lead, adds management comments)

By Stephen Jewkes and Giancarlo Navach

MILAN, April 10 Italy's biggest regional utility A2A is discussing possible tie-ups as it sets out to shut unprofitable power plants and focus on waste and grid businesses.

Italy has more than 1,500 utilities controlled by cities and regions and the government has introduced incentives to promote mergers and make the sector more efficient.

"We are talking to many companies," A2A chairman Giovanni Valotti said in a conference call on the group's new five-year plan to 2019.

Rome is keen for the four big listed regional utilities, A2A, Hera, Iren and Acea, to spearhead consolidation.

"Alliances will start off in Lombardy and then move to other regions," Valotti said, adding there was nothing specific on the table yet.

Utilities across Europe have seen their traditional power production operations undermined by low wholesale power prices, weak demand and a boom in rival renewable energy capacity.

Speculation has been growing that A2A could tie up with smaller rivals Acsm-Agam and Linea Group Holding which both have operations in the Lombardy area.

Sources have said state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti could buy a stake in the utility via a cash call to help fund acquisitions.

"A2A shareholders would not be opposed to ties with CDP," Valotti said.

SHUTTING PLANTS

A2A said it would invest 2.1 billion euros ($2.2 billion) to 2019 to focus on its waste management, energy grid and green businesses as it slashes generation capacity by 40 percent.

A2A CEO Valerio Camerano said the company aimed to pull 3,000 megawatts of mainly gas-fired capacity from the market, by closing some of its smaller plants.

"Other companies will have to do the same and this will help boost power prices," he said.

Italy's biggest utility Enel recently said it would close plants for some 13,000 MW.

A2A posted a net loss of 37 million euros in 2014 due to writedowns of 207 million on generation assets.

"The company's plans to pull capacity are welcome," a Milan trader said, adding dividend and debt outlooks were especially bullish.

A2A, which sees debt falling 800 million euros to around 2.5 billion euros in 2019, said it expected to double its dividend by then.

At 1240 GMT A2A shares were up 1.9 percent while the European utility sector was up 0.3 percent. ($1 = 0.9447 euros) (Editing by David Holmes/Ruth Pitchford)