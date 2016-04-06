MILAN, April 6 Italy's biggest regional utility A2A has earmarked 2.2 billion euros ($2.5 billion) for investments to 2020 as it presses ahead with plans to close down unprofitable power plants and focus on waste and grid businesses.

It said dividends would grow by around 12.8 percent per year to 0.075 euros per share in 2020 from the 0.041 euros per share it paid in 2015.

The utility, controlled by the cities of Milan and Brescia, said it would be looking to carry out further mergers and partnerships to help it reach its targets.

The company, which recently agreed a tie-up with regional rival LGH, announced a new share buyback programme worth around 1.9 percent of company capital.

"The plan's targets do not include any possible improvement from M&A activity under way," CEO Luca Valerio Camerano said.

Italy has more than 1,500 utilities controlled by cities and regions and the government is keen for the big listed regional players to promote mergers and make the sector more efficient.

In February, A2A said it was looking to expand in the waste and energy sector outside Italy in five or six countries.

The utility said that despite the weak outlook for the traditional power industry it aimed to lift its core earnings by around 4.5 percent per year to 1.3 billion euros in 2020.

Utilities across Europe have seen their traditional power production operations undermined by low wholesale power prices, weak demand and a boom in rival renewable energy capacity.

The company, which raised its spending by 7 percent from the previous plan, said around 80 percent of its investments would be spent on regulated businesses.

($1 = 0.8801 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Mark Potter)