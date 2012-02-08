MILAN Feb 8 Italian utility A2A's management committee chairman Giuliano Zuccoli has resigned, the company said on Wednesday.

"Zuccoli has resigned from all positions at the company, starting with that of management committee chairman," a spokesman said, providing no reason for his departure.

At 1445 GMT, shares were up 6.1 percent at 0.79 euros.

A person close to Zuccoli said he had been considering a resignation for a while. (Reporting by Giancarlo Navach; Editing by David Holmes)