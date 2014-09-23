BRIEF-Italiaonline approves extraordinary dividend of EUR 0.692/shr
* Said on Thursday shareholders resolved to distribute an extraordinary dividend equal to EUR 0.692 per share
Sept 23A2micile Europe :
* Reported on Monday H1 net income group share 1.0 million euros versus 0.4 million euros in H1 2013
* Sees revenue of 100 million euros in 3 years Source text: bit.ly/Y0qBjA
* Has lodged a statement of claim in supreme court of New South Wales against Dentsu Mitchell Media Australia