Jan 5 Motoring group AA Plc said it had
launched a connected-car joint venture which would allow it to
provide faster roadside assistance by pre-empting and diagnosing
breakdowns.
AA, which is best known for its roadside recovery service
but also offers insurance, said it had launched Intelematics
Europe, co-owned by AA, roadside assistance clubs in the
Netherlands and Austria and Intelematics.
As part of the agreement, automatic signals would be sent by
the car to the company in case of an accident and if a car
breaks down, AA will be able to detect the problem remotely,
allowing it to send a patrolman or a tow van.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sunil Nair)