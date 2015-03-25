LONDON, March 25 Aa Plc

* Aa plc ( "company") announces its intention to raise £935 million in aggregate from issuance of £200 million of equity and issuance of new class b notes to raise £735 million

* Proceeds to refinance £655 million 9.5% class b notes of aa bond co limited, to redeem £175 million 9.5% senior pik toggle notes of aa pik co limited and to repay £209 million of aa senior co limited's £663 million senior term facility ( "refinancing") as well as to pay redemption premium fees and expenses in connection with refinancing.