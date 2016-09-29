(Corrects paragraph 12 to clarify identity of buyers of AA's
Irish unuit)
Sept 28 Motoring group AA Plc reported
a 2.2 percent rise in revenue in the first half of its financial
year on Wednesday, helped by growth in customers using its
roadside assistance service.
Trading revenue rose to 467 million pounds ($607 million) in
the six months to end-July from a year earlier, slightly ahead
of a company-supplied consensus forecast of 461 million pounds.
Trading earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation were unchanged at 192 million pounds because of
increased costs associated with higher number of breakdowns in
the period.
The results strip out any contribution from AA Ireland,
which AA agreed to sell to Carlyle Cardinal Ireland Fund and
Carlyle Global Financial Services Partners II in June for 156.6
million euros.
The firm said it had not seen any impact of Brexit-related
issues on its operations.
Pension deficit almost doubled from a year ago to 622
million pounds, AA said.
AA said it would pay an interim dividend of 3.6 pence per
share.
($1 = 0.7687 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sunil Nair)