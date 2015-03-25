LONDON, March 25 AA - revenue up 1 pct to 983.5 mln stg. AA - board intends to recommend dividends of no less than 50 mln stg in respect of full-year 2016 and to adopt a progressive dividend policy going forward. AA - income per personal member up 7.1 pct to 135 stg offsetting decline in personal members to 3.8 mln (2014: 3.9m). AA - basic earnings per share 13.3 pence (2014: 32.7p). AA - initiating a period of investment and consolidation through accelerated investment in it and digital capability of 128 mln stg over three years. AA - after refinancing complete, interest payments to fall by approximately 45 mln stg per year. (Reporting by Simon Jessop)