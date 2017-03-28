LONDON, March 28 Motoring group AA
posted a full-year core profit of 403 million pounds ($505.5
million) on Tuesday, steady from the previous year and in line
with expectations, supported by growth in new business.
AA, which offers roadside recovery and motor insurance
services, saw a 14 percent growth in new business volume for the
year ending Jan 31, 2017, it said in a trading statement.
Trading earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation was up 0.2 percent from a year earlier and in line
with 403 million pounds forecast on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The group's trading revenue rose 1.6 percent to 940 million
pounds, below 953 million forecast.
Operating profit fell 4.4 percent, however, to 284 million
pounds.
The firm said it had seen a positive start to the 2018
financial year.
AA said it would pay a final dividend of 9.3 pence per
share, up 3.3 percent from a year earlier.
($1 = 0.7972 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Dasha Afanasieva)