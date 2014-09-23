LONDON, Sept 23 Motoring organisation AA's operating profit fell 11.7 percent to 148.5 million pounds in the six months to end-July, the company said on Tuesday, in its first earnings release since listing on the London Stock Exchange in June.

Trading earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, however, increased by 3.9 percent to 211.8 million pounds, the firm said, driven by sales in its roadside assistance unit. (Reporting by Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)