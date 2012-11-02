NEW YORK Nov 2 Nearly two-thirds of all the
service stations in New York City and New Jersey remain shut,
due mostly to a lack of power following Hurricane Sandy, the AAA
said on Friday in data that showed little improvement from a day
ago.
The organization said that although average gasoline prices
in the area had risen by just about 1 cent versus Thursday,
compared with a nationwide price drop of about 1 cent, prices
had risen by an average of about 5 cents on Long Island, where
only 30 to 35 percent of all service stations were operating.
"The primary issue faced by motorists is not a lack of
supply - rather it is a lack of electricity to pump gasoline
into tanks," a AAA spokesman said in an email. "AAA expects that
long lines and supply issues will diminish once power is
restored to the region in the coming days."
(Reporting By Jonathan Leff; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)