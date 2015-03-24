(Recasts, adds detail, background)
MILAN, March 24 Abu Dhabi's Aabar Investments
could raise up to 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) by launching
bonds exchangeable into shares of Italian bank UniCredit
, to raise funds and help buy back a Daimler
exchangeable bond.
Aabar, which owns just over 5 percent of UniCredit, said in
a statement it would sell two tranches of bonds worth 750
million euros each, with an option to increase that amount by a
further 250 million per tranche.
At the same time it said it would repurchase a previous 2016
bond exchangeable into shares of the German car maker.
Aabar said it had entered derivatives deals in relation to
the 2016 bond, some of which were still in place and would be
partially or fully ended in parallel with the buyback.
This would result into Daimler shares being sold by the
derivatives counterparties, possibly significantly boosting
trading volumes in the stock.
"Aabar remains fully committed to its long-term investment
in UniCredit as underscored by the company's preference to
settle the bonds in cash," the fund said in a statement.
Aabar, which first bought into UniCredit in 2010 and is the
single largest shareholder in Italy's biggest bank by assets, is
a subsidiary of the United Arab Emirates' sovereign wealth fund
and is run by the Abu Dhabi government.
On Monday a source familiar with the matter said Aabar had
been preparing a bond exchangeable into UniCredit shares.
Aabar said the proceeds of the offering would be used for
general corporate purposes including the repurchase of the
Daimler bonds.
"We are taking advantage of the current aggressive
equity-linked market conditions to put in place an attractive
long-term financing for Aabar," the chairman of the fund Khadem
Abdullah Al-Qubaisi said.
Deutsche Bank is sole global coordinator on the deal and is
also joint lead arranger with BofA Merrill Lynch and BNP
Paribas.
($1 = 0.9107 euros)
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by
Valentina Za and David Holmes)