MILAN, March 24 Abu Dhabi-based Aabar
Investments said it was launching a bond in two tranches
exchangeable into shares of Italian bank UniCredit
while offering to buy back a previous bond bond exchangeable
into shares of Germany's Daimler.
Aabar, which owns just over 5 percent of UniCredit, said the
UniCredit bonds would comprise two tranches worth 750 million
euros each, with an option to increase that amount by a further
250 million euros, for a total of up to 2 billion euros ($2.2
billion).
"Aabar remains fully committed to its long-term investment
in UniCredit," the fund said in a statement.
($1 = 0.9107 euros)
