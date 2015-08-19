DUBAI Aug 19 Abu Dhabi's state fund Aabar
Investments on Wednesday said it appointed Mohamed al-Mehairi as
its chief executive with effect from Aug. 24.
Mehairi, currently director of investments at International
Petroleum Investment Co, Aabar's majority shareholder, will
remain a board member of construction firm Arabtec,
Nova Chemicals, Borealis and Cosmo, Aabar said in a statement.
He replaces Mohamed Badawy al-Husseiny, who was appointed
chief executive in March 2010.
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia)