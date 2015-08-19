(Adds background, details)
ABU DHABI Aug 19 Aabar Investments, one of Abu
Dhabi's top state investment firms with major stakes in
companies including Dubai-listed builder Arabtec and
Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic, appointed a new chief
executive on Wednesday.
Mohamed al-Mehairi will replace Mohamed Badawy al-Husseiny
with effect from Aug. 24, Aabar said in a statement.
Mehairi, currently director of investments at state-owned
International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC), Aabar's majority
shareholder, will remain a board member of Arabtec, Nova
Chemicals, Borealis and Cosmo, Aabar added.
Husseiny, who has been chief executive since March 2010, is
taking up a board position in a bank and plans to join a private
equity firm in the United Arab Emirates, a source familiar with
the matter told Reuters.
The source declined to give details, saying an announcement
would be made soon; Husseiny could not be reached for comment.
In April, the UAE's energy minister was appointed IPIC's
managing director, replacing Khadem al-Qubaisi, who also stepped
down as chairman of Aabar and Arabtec and relinquished senior
posts at other firms.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho & Nadia Saleem; Editing by
Andrew Torchia)