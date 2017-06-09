BRIEF-Risesun Real Estate Development says dividend payment date on June 29
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 4 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
HONG KONG, June 9 Apple Inc supplier AAC Technologies Holdings, a target of a recent short-seller attack, said on Friday China CITIC Bank Corp had agreed to provide credit and financing of at least 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) for a two- year term.
The agreement marks the establishment of a long-term strategic cooperation relationship between the two companies, AAC said in a statement to the Hong Kong bourse.
Shares of AAC resumed trading earlier this week after a near three-week halt following short-seller Gotham City's criticisms about the company's accounting policies. AAC has said that the allegations are groundless.
AAC shares rose as much as 4.7 percent to HK$100.80 on Friday morning, the highest since May 12. That contrasted with a 0.1 percent drop in the benchmark index. ($1 = 6.8011 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Guangdong Hengjian Investment Holding Co., Ltd. (GHIH) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'A+' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also assigned an expected 'A+(EXP)' rating to GHIH's proposed senior unsecured US dollar notes, to be issued by its indirect, wholly owned subsidiary, Hengjian International Investment Limited. GHIH will provide