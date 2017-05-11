May 11 The Hong Kong-listed shares of Apple Inc's supplier AAC Technologies slid as much as 13.5 percent on Thursday, after research firm Gotham City accused it of dubious accounting practices.

Shares of the company fell to as low as HK$96, lagging a 0.23 percent gain for the benchmark Hang Seng Index. (Reporting By Twinnie Siu and Sijia Jiang; Editing by Randy Fabi)