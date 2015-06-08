BRIEF-Acadia Realty Trust files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Acadia Realty Trust files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qBTAsq) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, June 8 AAG Energy Holdings Ltd, which produces energy from natural gas found in coal, launched on Monday an up to $364 million initial public offering in Hong Kong, IFR reported on Monday, citing a term sheet of the transaction.
The IPO consists of 761 million shares, at an indicative range of HK$3.00 to HK$3.70, putting the total deal at up to HK$2.82 billion ($364 million), said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. About 87 percent of the shares on offer are new shares, and the rest come from shareholders including private equity firm Warburg Pincus, the term sheet showed.
A group of five cornerstone investors agreed to buy $229 million worth of AAG Energy shares, helping secure demand for the deal before it was launched to retail and other institutional buyers. ($1 = 7.7528 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
NEW YORK, May 2 The U.S. dollar has been and will continue to be on a gentle weakening pattern, Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, said on an investor webcast late Tuesday.