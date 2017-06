Air India's Airbus A321 (L) and Boeing 777-200 LR aircrafts are on display at the tarmac of Mumbai airport July 30, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

MUMBAI State-run Air India owes the Airports Authority of India (AAI) 12 billion rupees while debt-laden private carrier Kingfisher Airlines (KING.NS) owes 2.35 billion rupees, AAI Chairman V.P. Agrawal told reporters.

"The sector is under a lot of stress, and we can't take a unilateral decision on one airline. Grounding flights (of Kingfisher) will impact revenues and reduce connectivity further," he said.

AAI is responsible for managing the civil aviation infrastructure in the country.

