MUMBAI Jan 11 Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invited bids on Monday to raise up to 5 billion rupees ($91.47 million) via five-year bonds, a termsheet seen by Reuters showed.

The unsecured bonds, rated AAA/Stable by Crisil, have a put/call option at par on Jan. 17, 2015, the document showed.

The funds raised will be used to retire earlier debt and for capital expenditure, as per the document.

Base size of the issue is 3 billion rupees.

The firm is expected to decide on the coupon rate on Tuesday and has scheduled the pay-in date for Jan. 17.

AAI is responsible for managing the civil aviation infrastructure in the country. ($1 = 54.6650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)