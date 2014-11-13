MEDIA LINK-Target to open store on New York's Lower East Side -WSJ
NEW YORK, April 30 https://www.wsj.com/articles/target-comes-to-the-lower-east-side-1493551319
Nov 13 Aalborg Boldspilklub A/S
* Q3 pretax profit 19 million Danish crowns
* 2014 pre-tax profit outlook remains unchanged
* Sees 2014 pre-tax profit from 40 million crowns to 50 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 30 https://www.wsj.com/articles/target-comes-to-the-lower-east-side-1493551319
* Nine-month net loss EGP 70.1 million versus loss of EGP 9.2 million year ago