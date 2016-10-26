UPDATE 2-Failure not our option, EU says as Brexit plan set
* Only after settling bill can London discuss trade pact (Edits, adds further Barnier comment)
DUBAI Oct 26 Qatar's Aamal, a diversified investment firm, reported a 3.6 percent fall in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday, according to a Reuters calculations.
* Net profit of 101.2 million riyals ($27.8 million) in the three months ending Sept. 30 versus 105 million riyals a year earlier.
* Reuters calculated the result based on financial statements in lieu of a quarterly breakdown.
* Aamal's nine-month net profit of 356.8 million riyals was up from 325.9 million a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement. ($1 = 3.6411 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by David French; editing by Jason Neely)
LISBON, May 22 Portugal's finance ministry said on Monday the European Commission's recommendation to end the disciplinary process for its excessive budget deficit marks a turning point and shows growing confidence in the economy by international institutions.