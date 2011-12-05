Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao (L) clap as they listen to music at a promotional event for Khan's movie ''Peepli Live'' in Mumbai July 13, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao announced on Monday they were parents to a baby boy born with a surrogate.

"This baby is especially dear to us, because he was born to us after a long wait and some difficulty," Khan, 46, said in a statement.

"We are humbled by the greatness of God, the miracles of science, and the kindness and love of our families and friends in being there for us while respecting our privacy," he said.

The baby was born on December 1 in Mumbai.

Khan and Rao were married in 2005. Rao, who directed her first film "Dhobi Ghat" last year, suffered a miscarriage in 2009.

Khan has two children from a previous marriage.

(Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar)