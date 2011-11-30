Aamir Khan speaks at a news conference to launch an awareness campaign for voters in Mumbai March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

NEW DELHI Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, known for blockbuster hits like "Lagaan" and "Ghajini", was on Wednesday named UNICEF's national ambassador for India.

Khan joins celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan in the cause to promote UNICEF initiatives, focusing on child rights and nutrition for children under two years.

"It's a great honour for me to be a part of your (UNICEF) family ... for sure I will be doing the very best that I can," the 46-year-old Khan said in New Delhi.

"The future of our country really depends on how healthy our children are and it has to start right from the time a child is conceived," he said.

India accounts for 42 percent of undernourished children in the developing world.

"As we all have come to know, when you partner with Aamir Khan you get a full 100 percent, whether in film-making, acting or advocating for a cause," said Dr. Karin Hulshof, UNICEF representative in India.

"You (Khan) are a superstar for hundreds of millions of people in India and across the globe ... in a few years from now we can say 'Aal is well'," she said quoting one of Khan's most popular dialogues from the movie "3 Idiots".

To increase public awareness, various United Nations organisations have reeled in globally acclaimed celebrities like Hollywood's Angelina Jolie and Brazilian football star Ronaldinho to raise funds for its campaigns.

Khan is also the brand ambassador for the tourism ministry's Incredible India campaign.