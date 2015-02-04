BRIEF-Shanghai Kehua Bioengineering sees H1 FY 2017 net profit down 20 pct to up 10 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 20 percent to increase by 10 percent, or to be 110.5 million yuan to 151.9 million yuan
Feb 4 aap Implantate AG :
* Announces outlook for 2015: further strong trauma sales growth anticipated with LOQTEQ
* For full year 2015 management board anticipates trauma sales growth by 20 percent to 25 percent to between 14.8 million euros ($16.99 million) and 15.4 million euros
* For company as a whole management board expects FY sales to total between 33 million euros and 35 million euros
* Forecasts EBITDA in financial year 2015 of between 2.5 million euros and 3.5 million euros
* For Q1 2015 anticipates sales in a range of between 6.5 million euros and 7.0 million euros and EBITDA of between -0.5 million euros and 0.1 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8713 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
