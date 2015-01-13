Dec 13 aap Implantate AG :

* Reported on Monday preliminary Q4 sales of 8.6 million euros ($10 million), 10 pct down compared to previous year

* Said preliminary annual sales were 31.7 million euros, 21 pct down compared to previous year

* Said in annual sales figures 30.7 million euros was attributable to the continued operations

* Sales in the trauma business increased in Q4 2014 compared to the corresponding period in the last year by 25 pct to 3.9 million euros

* In full year 2014 reported sales of 12.3 million euros in trauma business, corresponding to a growth rate of 27 pct

