June 2 Aap Implantate AG : * AAP completes the spin off of its non-core business dental * Sold remaining 50% shares in dental joint venture, AAP BM Productions gmbh,

to botiss medical ag for EUR 1 million in cash * Sees transaction to have impact on AAP Biomaterials gmbh sales: a negative

sales effect for FY 2014 of about EUR 1 million * Sees EBITDA effect to be nearly neutral as a result of related cost

reductions