Aug 14 Aap Implantate AG :
* Says Q2 sales of EUR 8.1 million (previous year: continued
business
operations EUR 6.6 million)
* Says anticipates third quarter 2014 sales of between EUR 7.0
million and EUR
8.0 million
* Sees Q3 EBITDA of between EUR 0 million and EUR 0.4 million
* Says current sales and EBITDA forecast for the financial year
2014 remains in
tact
* Sees for FY total sales of EUR 35 million and an EBITDA
between EUR 5 million
and EUR 6 million
* Says h1 ebit from continued operations eur
0.5 mln vs eur 1.6 mln year ago
* Says h1 sales from continued operations of eur 14.2 mln vs
eur 12.6 mln year ago
* Says h1 ebitda from continued operations at eur 1.6
million (previous year: eur 2.6 million)
