March 19 Apple Inc said Monday it will
initiate a regular dividend of $2.65 a quarter from July and
will buy back up to $10 billion of its own shares starting in
fiscal year 2013.
The share buyback program is expected to be executed over
three years with the primary objective of offsetting the impact
of employee stock options and equity grants.
"We have used some of our cash to make great investments in
our business through increased research and development,
acquisitions, new retail store openings, strategic prepayments
and capital expenditures in our supply chain, and building out
our infrastructure. You'll see more of all of these in the
future," said Tim Cook, Apple`s CEO in a statement.
The company said it anticipates using around $45 billion of
domestic cash in the first three years of its programs.