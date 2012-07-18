MOSCOW, July 18 The AAR consortium of
Soviet-born tycoons has notified BP of its intention to
start talks with the British oil major over its stake in
Russia's third-largest crude producer TNK-BP, AAR said on
Wednesday.
BP put its stake in TNK-BP up for sale on June 1 amid a
protracted conflict with AAR, with which it shares control over
the company that accounts for almost a third of BP's total crude
production and around 10 percent of its net income.
"AAR and BP both realize that a fundamental realignment in
the ownership of TNK-BP is necessary in order to allow each of
the shareholders to achieve its strategic objectives and
eliminate the internal contradictions that are preventing
further development of TNK-BP," AAR CEO Stan Polovets said in a
statement.
"We hope that BP will now engage with us constructively,
particularly given the importance of TNK-BP to BP's overall
position."
Under a timeline set by a shareholder pact, AAR had until
the end of this week to express its interest in buying BP's
stake. BP can negotiate with other interested parties but cannot
do a deal with them for a further 90 days.