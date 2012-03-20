* Q3 EPS $0.50 vs est $0.49

* Q3 rev $534.2 mln vs est $507.5 mln

* Rev from structures and systems segment rose 86 pct

March 20 Aircraft parts supplier AAR Corp's quarterly results beat a nalysts' expectations, helped by strong sales at its structures and systems segment.

Third-quarter net income attributable to AAR rose to $20.7 million, or 50 cents a share, from $17.9 million, or 44 cents a share, a year ago.

For the first time this fiscal year AAR trumped the net income estimates of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, who had expected the company to earn 49 cents a share for the quarter ended Feb. 29.

Revenue rose 17 percent to $534.2 million.

Sales at the company's structures and systems segment -- which contributes more than a fourth to total revenue -- rose 86 percent to $154.2 million.

Analysts expected revenue of $507.5 million.

The Wood Dale, Illinois-based company's shares, which have gained 48 percent in value since touching a year-low in October, closed at $21.18 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.