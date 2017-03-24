WASHINGTON, March 24 AAR Supply Chain Inc, a subsidiary of AAR Corp, has been awarded a $909.4 mln supply chain management contract for the U.S. Air Force's Landing Gear Performance Based Logistics One program, the Pentagon said on Friday.

Work will be performed at Wood Dale, Illinois; Miami; and Ogden, Utah, and is expected to be complete by March 31, 2032, the Pentagon said in a statement.

(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech)