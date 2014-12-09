(Adds detail, share price, background, AAR no comment)
By Freya Berry, Pamela Barbaglia and Arno Schuetze
LONDON Dec 9 U.S. aviation support company AAR
Corp has begun the sale of cargo handler Telair in a
deal that could value the German business at up to 800 million
euros ($988 million), three sources familiar with the matter
said on Tuesday.
European private equity firms Cinven and EQT are
among those through to the second round of the process being run
by U.S. bank Citi, the sources said.
Shares in AAR rose as much as 7.4 percent to $27.58,
dropping back slightly to $27.23 by 1615 GMT.
Second-round bids are due early next year, one of the
sources said, declining to be identified because the matter is
private.
Telair could also appeal to rivals such as U.S. aerospace
component company TransDigm, a source familiar with the
process said, adding that it remains unclear which strategic
players will submit final bids.
New York-listed TransDigm is currently focusing on an
acquisition strategy targeting components and services
businesses to spread exposure across the aircraft industry's
cycle, the company's website says.
Annual core earnings (EBITDA) at Telair are about 80 million
euros and the company could fetch up to ten times that, the
sources said, cautioning that no deal was certain and the
process could fall through.
AAR, Citi and Cinven declined to comment. Telair, TransDigm
and EQT were not immediately available for comment.
Previously owned by Teleflex, Telair was sold to AAR
along with Nordisk Aviation Products in 2011 for a combined $280
million.
Telair designs, manufactures and supports on-board baggage
and cargo systems, such as its "Sliding Carpet" device, for
companies including Airbus and Boeing.
Since the 2011 acquisition Telair has bought Germany's PFW
Aerospace, boosting its loading-system assets. Telair's low
capital expenditure and ability to free up cash quickly makes it
attractive to private equity bidders, the sources said.
(Editing by Clare Hutchison and David Goodman)