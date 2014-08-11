FRANKFURT Aug 11 Property lender Aareal Bank
has agreed on the terms of the repayment of a final
tranche of state aid to German bank bailout fund Soffin, two
people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
In the financial crisis, the government injected 525 million
euros ($703 million) in non-voting capital into the bank and
granted guarantees of 4 billion euros to shield it from
potential market turbulence.
Last month, Aareal said that it has applied to German
regulator Bafin to repay a remaining 300 million euros in
non-voting capital, which carries an annual coupon of 11.5
percent, as soon as possible.
Meanwhile, an agreement has been reached on the timetable of
the repayment and a one-off compensation that Aareal is offering
for repaying the final tranche, the sources said.
A final stamp from Bafin is still needed before Aareal can
completely free itself from the state, they added.
Aareal, Bafin and Soffin declined to comment on the specific
terms of the repayment.
The state aid bolstered Aareal's capital buffers - which
banks need to hold to weather a potential crisis - by 1.8
percentage points as of the end of the first quarter 2014. But
even without it, Aareal's so called core tier 1 capital ratio
stood at 11.9 percent.
The lender, which is scheduled to post second quarter
earnings on Tuesday, therefore sees itself well positioned to
pass a set of European bank health checks this year.
($1 = 0.7472 euro)
(Reporting by Kathrin Jones and Alexander Hübner; writing by
Arno Schuetze; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)