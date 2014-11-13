(Adds background, quotes)

By Alice Gledhill

LONDON, Nov 13 (IFR) - Aareal Bank is attempting to sell an Additional Tier 1 bond for the third time this year, seizing on greater stability in the bank capital market to bolster its balance sheet.

The German lender began testing investor interest for a 300m perpetual non-call 5.5-year Additional Tier 1 bond at 8% area after it shelved plans in July and again in September due to unfavourable market conditions.

Leads later tightened guidance to 7.75% area after books exceeded EUR1.4bn.

"There was massive volatility at start of the autumn, when the market wasn't in the appropriate condition," said a lead manager. "We've moved ahead today - this is the first time we've come out with pricing thoughts."

AT1 and Tier 2 securities softened in the run up to last month's European stress tests. Volatility has continued as regulators push to implement new standards for Total Loss Absorption Capacity, which will require the world's top banks to hold enhanced capital buffers of 16-20%.

But while yields are still elevated, bankers have acknowledged there is more stability entering the market, and bankers away from the deal agreed that today's timing was better.

"Aareal made it though the stress tests so I think it's good enough to raise Additional Tier 1 capital," added a syndicate banker away from the deal.

"The AT1 market is a bit lacklustre but the broader credit market is pretty supportive today."

He did suggest, however, that there may have been challenges in finding a level where to market the deal.

"I can't imagine how they got to this 8% area figure because there are no relevant comparables out there. Banco Popular Espanol is quoted in the high 6s and is the only thing that seems in the same vicinity as this."

The leads said they looked at the differential between Aareal and Deutsche in the Tier 2 market, which is around 125bp. They applied that margin to a Deutsche Bank deal callable in April 2022, and then factored in the different trigger levels.

Under the terms of the trade, the new bonds can be temporarily written-down if the German property lender's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 7%. Aareal had a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 14.3% at the end of June 2014.

Aareal's trigger is higher than the 5.125% on Deutsche's triple-tranche AT1 in May. That deal included the callable 2022 issue that priced at 6%, but is now bid at 6.4%.

UniCredit and Santander printed perpetual non-call seven AT1s in early September, which both struggled in a choppy secondary market. UniCredit's EUR1bn 6.75% deal is quoted at 7.2%, while Santander's EUR1.5bn issue is at 6.7%.

Aareal published its third-quarter results on November 11, when it raised its operating profit forecast for this year, now expecting it to come in at between 420m and 430m given strong demand for commercial property and low interest rates.

At the end of October, Aareal Bank repaid a final tranche of state aid worth 300m, which ended an era of state support that followed the financial crisis.

Aareal easily exceeded the minimum capital threshold of 5.5%in the hardest part of the eurozone-wide stress test, posting 11.76% in Common Equity Tier 1 capital in October's AQR tests, according to Reuters.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and HSBC are lead managers on the transaction, which is expected to be priced later today. The bonds are expected to be rated B+ by Fitch. (Reporting By Alice Gledhill, Editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)