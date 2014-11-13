(Adds background, quotes)
By Alice Gledhill
LONDON, Nov 13 (IFR) - Aareal Bank is attempting to sell an
Additional Tier 1 bond for the third time this year, seizing on
greater stability in the bank capital market to bolster its
balance sheet.
The German lender began testing investor interest for a
300m perpetual non-call 5.5-year Additional Tier 1 bond at 8%
area after it shelved plans in July and again in September due
to unfavourable market conditions.
Leads later tightened guidance to 7.75% area after books
exceeded EUR1.4bn.
"There was massive volatility at start of the autumn, when
the market wasn't in the appropriate condition," said a lead
manager. "We've moved ahead today - this is the first time we've
come out with pricing thoughts."
AT1 and Tier 2 securities softened in the run up to last
month's European stress tests. Volatility has continued as
regulators push to implement new standards for Total Loss
Absorption Capacity, which will require the world's top banks to
hold enhanced capital buffers of 16-20%.
But while yields are still elevated, bankers have
acknowledged there is more stability entering the market, and
bankers away from the deal agreed that today's timing was
better.
"Aareal made it though the stress tests so I think it's good
enough to raise Additional Tier 1 capital," added a syndicate
banker away from the deal.
"The AT1 market is a bit lacklustre but the broader credit
market is pretty supportive today."
He did suggest, however, that there may have been challenges
in finding a level where to market the deal.
"I can't imagine how they got to this 8% area figure because
there are no relevant comparables out there. Banco Popular
Espanol is quoted in the high 6s and is the only thing that
seems in the same vicinity as this."
The leads said they looked at the differential between
Aareal and Deutsche in the Tier 2 market, which is around 125bp.
They applied that margin to a Deutsche Bank deal callable in
April 2022, and then factored in the different trigger levels.
Under the terms of the trade, the new bonds can be
temporarily written-down if the German property lender's Common
Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 7%. Aareal had a Common Equity
Tier 1 ratio of 14.3% at the end of June 2014.
Aareal's trigger is higher than the 5.125% on Deutsche's
triple-tranche AT1 in May. That deal included the callable 2022
issue that priced at 6%, but is now bid at 6.4%.
UniCredit and Santander printed perpetual non-call seven
AT1s in early September, which both struggled in a choppy
secondary market. UniCredit's EUR1bn 6.75% deal is quoted at
7.2%, while Santander's EUR1.5bn issue is at 6.7%.
Aareal published its third-quarter results on November 11,
when it raised its operating profit forecast for this year, now
expecting it to come in at between 420m and 430m given strong
demand for commercial property and low interest rates.
At the end of October, Aareal Bank repaid a final tranche of
state aid worth 300m, which ended an era of state support that
followed the financial crisis.
Aareal easily exceeded the minimum capital threshold of
5.5%in the hardest part of the eurozone-wide stress test,
posting 11.76% in Common Equity Tier 1 capital in October's AQR
tests, according to Reuters.
BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and HSBC are lead managers on the
transaction, which is expected to be priced later today. The
bonds are expected to be rated B+ by Fitch.
(Reporting By Alice Gledhill, Editing by Alex Chambers, Julian
Baker)