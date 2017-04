LONDON, Nov 13 (IFR) - Aareal Bank is poised to price its debut Additional Tier 1 bond at 7.625%, according to a lead manager.

The German property lender attracted over EUR1.5bn of demand for the EUR300m perpetual non-call 5.5-year deal, having first tested investor interest at 8% area, before revising guidance to 7.75% area.

Pricing is expected later today via BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and HSBC. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, editing by Julian Baker)