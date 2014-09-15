(Adds background detail and quotes)
By Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, Sept 15 (IFR) - Aareal Bank has revived plans to
raise capital and repay state aid through the issuance of an
Additional Tier 1 bond, which could surface as early as next
week.
The German property lender has hired BNP Paribas, Deutsche
Bank and HSBC to arrange investor meetings starting this Friday
ahead of the sale a euro-denominated temporary write-down bond
with a 7% trigger.
It will be the second bank in Germany to sell this type of
instrument after Deutsche Bank, although the trigger is much
higher than Deutsche Bank's 5.125%.
"There is a combination of reasons as to why Aareal has
chosen to go for 7% even though this is not what the regulator
has asked for," said a banker.
"They view themselves as an institution that has a ratio
significantly higher than the minimum. Also, they don't feel
that the 5.125% trigger provides much value for shareholders and
not commensurate to the price they have to pay."
Aareal had a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 14.3% at the end
of June 2014 versus Deutsche Bank's 12%. Most market
participants view a 5.125% level as one where the bank is a
gone-concern, whereas 7% suggests the bank is still potentially
viable.
The deal will have the additional benefit of providing
stress test capital, even though this was not the main driver.
Instruments with a trigger at or above 7% of Common Equity
Tier 1 can count for up to 1% of overall risk-weighted assets in
the upcoming European stress tests and can only be counted in
the adverse stress test scenario.
Aareal Bank will have to navigate a tricky market backdrop
with recent Additional Tier 1 bonds from UniCredit and Credit
Agricole struggling in the secondary market.
Last week, HSBC steadied the market temporarily when it
attracted over US$30bn-equivalent of demand for an inaugural
Additional Tier 1 - a triple-tranche multi-currency transaction.
This is Aareal's second chance to issue its deal, having
shelved plans in July, blaming unfavourable market conditions.
The bank said at the time that it had applied to German bank
bailout fund SoFFin to repay the remaining 300m in non-voting
capital the government injected during the financial crisis, and
wanted to do so as soon as possible
Aareal's bond is expected to be rated B+ by Fitch.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, additional reporting by Helene
Durand, editing by Julian Baker)