FRANKFURT Nov 11 German property lender Aareal Bank raised its operating profit forecast for this year, now expecting it to come in at between 420 and 430 million euros ($522-$534 million), given strong demand for commercial property and low interest rates.

The bank had previously forecast full-year consolidated operating profit at the upper end of a range between 380 million euros and 400 million euros.

"In the persistent low interest rate environment, commercial property in particular remains a sought-after investment," it said in a statement on Tuesday.

