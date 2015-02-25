FRANKFURT Feb 25 Germany's Aareal Bank raised its dividend for 2014 after operating performance jumped by half in the last quarter of the year and it predicted higher lending revenue for 2015.

Operating profit rose to 86 million euros, slightly higher than expected, as net interest income rose by a third, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

Shares in the bank were set to rise over 3 percent at the opening, according to premarket indications from brokerage Lang & Schwarz.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the bank to post an operating profit of 84 million euros.

Aareal has rebounded from the financial crisis when it was bailed out by the German government, absorbing smaller lender Corealcredit Bank in 2014.

It repaid its last tranche of state aid in 2014 after passing European Central Bank health checks.

Aareal's business is set to expand after it agreed in February to buy commercial property lender Westdeutsche Immobilienbank (WestImmo) for 350 million euros ($398 million) from Erste Abwicklungsanstalt.

The tie-up follows a wave of consolidation in German real estate. This month, Germany's second-largest real estate group Deutsche Wohnen unveiled plans to acquire Austrian peer Conwert for $1.1 billion.

Last month, Deutsche Annington announced a 3.9 billion euro takeover of rival Gagfah.